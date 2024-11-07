A blade was also used to slit his throat, resulting in his death. The duo were arrested and produced before a court that remand them to police custody on Thursday, said an official

The accused arrested by the police. Pic/sources

A 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested by the Kasturba Marg Police in Borivali East in Mumbai for allegedly killing the a friend after he demanded sexual favours from the woman due to non-repayment of a loan, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased had demanded sexual favours from the woman after her boyfriend allegedly failed to repay a loan taken from the deceased.

The accused were identified as Falda alias Soni Rajesh Kumar Patil (20) and Ritesh Omprakash Chauhan (25), an official said.

According to the police sources, the incident occurred beneath the Sudhir Phadke Bridge on Wednesday evening. The police later arrived at the crime scene after it received a call from the police control about an injured person lying below the bridge.

The victim was rushed to Dr. Baba Saheb Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared brought dead, said the official.

The deceased was later identified as Prashant Pawar (48), a resident of Kharodi Village, Marve Road, Malad West in Mumbai.

Pawar and the accused were known to each other and frequently met near the same spot where the murder took place.

“Under the guidance of DCP Zone XII, Smita Patil, and API Yuvraj Inamdar of Kasturba Marg police team apprehended the accused within an hour of the crime," said an officer.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Chauhan had borrowed money from Pawar, which he had not repaid. This led to ongoing arguments, fights, and verbal abuse between the two and on the day of the incident, they argued again over the unpaid loan. When Chauhan refused to repay, Pawar allegedly made an inappropriate demand for a sexual favours from the woman.

Soni, who was present during the confrontation, became enraged and along with Chauhan allegedly assaulted Pawar.

"A blade was also used to slit his throat, resulting in his death," said an officer from the Kasturba Marg police station.

The police said that on the complaint of deceased brother we have registered an FIR and arrested the duo under various sections BNS including 103 (1), 115, and 3(5). They were produced in court on Thursday and remanded to police custody, the officer added.