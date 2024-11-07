Breaking News
Maharashtra cops book e-commerce websites for selling Lawrence Bishnoi, Dawood Ibrahim T-shirts

Updated on: 07 November,2024 03:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The police said that FIR was registered against online marketplaces after the discovery of merchandise that promotes criminal figures

T-shirts with Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim pictures. Pic/Maharashtra Police

Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell has taken decisive action against e-commerce platforms and sellers involved in the sale of T-shirts that glorify notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim, the officials said on Thursday.


According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) against several online sellers and major marketplaces was registered after the discovery of merchandise that promotes criminal figures.


The police said, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, the state's central agency for cyber crime prevention and security, launched an investigation after reports surfaced about T-shirts sold online bearing images and slogans idolising individuals with criminal backgrounds.


"As part of the ongoing vigilance, it has come to light that several e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, AliExpress, and marketplaces like TeeShopper and Etsy, have been selling T-shirts that glorify notorious gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim," said an official.

The official added, the gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim, are associated with serious criminal activities including organised crime, extortion, and terrorism.

The sale of such products raises significant concerns over the potential for influencing vulnerable individuals, particularly the youth, who may view these figures as role models. By glamorising criminals through casual apparel, the merchandise promotes a distorted and dangerous narrative that can contribute to the normalisation of illegal activities, the officials said.

The police said that an FIR was registered under sections 192, 196, 353, 3 BNS, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 against the e-commerce websites.

In an official statement, the Cyber Department affirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and responsible online environment.

"The Maharashtra Cyber Department actively monitors digital spaces for objectionable content on e-commerce websites, including those that have the potential to incite violence or lawlessness," the statement said.

