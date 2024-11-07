In the accident, a 55-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were killed after their car collided with a tempo in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Four killed, three injured in car-tempo collision in Maharashtra's Latur x 00:00

Four people were killed and three others were injured in a major car-tempo collision in Maharashtra's Latur district, the officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the accident, a 55-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were killed after their car collided with a tempo in Maharashtra's Latur district on Thursday, an official said.

The accident, which took place around 3.15 pm on the Nanded-Bidar highway in Udgir tehsil in Latur district, also left three others injured, he said.

According to the PTI, the victims have been identified as Mangalbai Govindrao Jadhav, Pratibha Sanjay Bhande (30), Pranita Pandurang Biradar (25), and her granddaughter and Ananya Ranjit Bhande (14), the official said.

Jadhav and her family members from Ekurka Road were on their way to Udgir for shopping when their car and a tempo coming from the opposite direction collided near the Maruti Mandir Ghat, the official said, as per the PTI.

Three more persons also suffered injuries and are being treated at the government hospital in Udgir, he said, adding that the Vadhwana police are in the process of registering a case. It was immediately not known in which vehicle the injured were travelling at the time of the accident.

Truck mows down youth

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a young man died after allegedly being hit by a truck driven by a drunk man in Chaitanyeshwar Nagar area in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, police said, as per the PTI.

Following the incident, angry locals caught hold of the driver and beat him up before handing him over to the police, the officials said.

The driver was later identified as Vishnu Dhakulkar who was placed under arrest by the police, they said.

The deceased was identified as Vivek Vijayrao Rananawre who was a student.

The police said that Vivek Rananaware was sitting on a motorcycle near his house when the truck hit him. He fell on the road and got crushed under the rear wheels of the truck that led to his death, said officials of Wathoda police station, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)