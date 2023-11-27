Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl in Palghar

A 23-year-old man was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh for alleged rape of a 9-year-old girl in Palghar, the police said

A 23-year-old man was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh for rape of a 9-year-old girl in Palghar, the police said on Monday, according to the PTI.

The news agency reported, the Palghar Police on Saturday apprehended the suspect with the help of the local special task force in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said, as per the PTI.

The accused had allegedly waylaid the girl who was returning home from a grocery store on the night of November 14. He dragged the child to an isolated place, where raped her and fled the scene, he said, the PTI reported.

The police registered an offence under sections 376 AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The crime branch formed three teams to track down the accused and worked on technical and intelligence inputs, he said.

The accused was brought to Nalasopara on a transit remand and produced before a local magistrate who sent him to police custody till November 30, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident last week, in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a toddler was allegedly sexually assaulted. The police have detailed a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the matter, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, a two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy at a village in Buldhana district, police said on Friday.

The police reportedly detained the 17-year-old boy after the incident that occurred under the jurisdiction of Borakhedi police station, on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

The girl was playing outside her house with her grandmother when the suspect, who lives in the same neighbourhood, approached her and sought permission to take the child to a shop nearby to buy her chips and chocolates, he said, as per the PTI.

The grandmother reportedly permitted the boy to take the toddler with him.

However, on the way, the boy saw an abandoned room, where he allegedly took the child and raped her. He later fled away from the crime scene, the official said, according to the news agency.

When the child failed to return home till evening, her parents called the boy on his mobile phone and then set out to look for the boy and the child, he said.

The parents then received a call from a clinic stating that the child had been allegedly raped and was found in an unconscious state in a room. Some locals had brought her to the facility. The parents of the child later rushed to the hospital later, the official had reportedly said.

(with PTI inputs)

