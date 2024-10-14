Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra 25 year old man electrocuted while removing Navratri banner in Ulhasnagar

Maharashtra: 25-year old man electrocuted while removing Navratri banner in Ulhasnagar

Updated on: 14 October,2024 07:27 PM IST  |  Ulhasnagar
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Upon receiving the information regarding the incident, local police rushed to the scene and took the victim

Maharashtra: 25-year old man electrocuted while removing Navratri banner in Ulhasnagar

The spot where the incident took place. Pic/Navneet Barate

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 25-year old man electrocuted while removing Navratri banner in Ulhasnagar
x
00:00

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old youth lost his life while attempting to remove a Navratri banner of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde faction leader Vishal Pawashe, the officials said on Monday.


The man identified as Sohel Anil Bhingardive was electrocuted while taking down the banner and died on the spot, the officials said.


The incident occurred at Shriram Chowk in the Kalyan East Assembly constituency of Ulhasnagar, they said.


The incident sparked outrage among local residents, demanding stricter regulations on political banner placements.

According to a witnesses, Sohel was routinely engaged in banner removal work when the iron chains of the banner came into contact with a nearby live wire, causing a fatal shock.

They said that Pawashe had allegedly erected the banner in the wake of the Navratri celebrations. However, due to alleged improper management and lack of safety precautions, the victim’s life was lost.

Upon receiving the information regarding the incident, local police rushed to the scene and took the victim. Residents are now calling for strict action against those responsible.

"Unregulated political banners in the city must be stopped to prevent such tragic incidents from happening again," voiced one local activist.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navratri ulhasnagar maharashtra thane crime Crime News mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK