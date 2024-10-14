Upon receiving the information regarding the incident, local police rushed to the scene and took the victim

The spot where the incident took place. Pic/Navneet Barate

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 25-year old man electrocuted while removing Navratri banner in Ulhasnagar x 00:00

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old youth lost his life while attempting to remove a Navratri banner of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde faction leader Vishal Pawashe, the officials said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man identified as Sohel Anil Bhingardive was electrocuted while taking down the banner and died on the spot, the officials said.

The incident occurred at Shriram Chowk in the Kalyan East Assembly constituency of Ulhasnagar, they said.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents, demanding stricter regulations on political banner placements.

According to a witnesses, Sohel was routinely engaged in banner removal work when the iron chains of the banner came into contact with a nearby live wire, causing a fatal shock.

They said that Pawashe had allegedly erected the banner in the wake of the Navratri celebrations. However, due to alleged improper management and lack of safety precautions, the victim’s life was lost.

Upon receiving the information regarding the incident, local police rushed to the scene and took the victim. Residents are now calling for strict action against those responsible.

"Unregulated political banners in the city must be stopped to prevent such tragic incidents from happening again," voiced one local activist.