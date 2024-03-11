Maharashtra: 26-year-old man booked for transporting cattle 'cruelly' in Navi Mumbai

A 26-year-old man was booked for allegedly transporting cattle in a cruel manner

A man was reportedly booked on Monday for allegedly transporting cattle in a cruel manner, a Navi Mumbai police official said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the Panvel Town police station in Maharashtra official identified the suspect as Mohammad Jilani Rajoulmustafa Shah (26) of Bainganwadi in Mumbai's Govandi area.

"The case was registered on the complaint of an NGO which claimed cattle were being transported in a tempo in a cruel manner. The vehicle was intercepted in Pilase on the Panvel-Alibag road. We found nine buffaloes worth Rs 95,000 tied up inside," he said, as per the PTI.

Shah was booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, The Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, Maharashtra Police Act, Motor Vehicles Act though he is yet to be arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against an attendant of a goshala following the death of a cow at the facility run by a temple in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Vashi police station on Friday under section 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any elephant, camel, horse, mule, buffalo, bull, cow or ox) of the IPC, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on February 21, and the authorities were soon alerted, he said.

An attendant at the goshala in Navi Mumbai allegedly did not provide the necessary care, leading to the death of a cow, and he also mishandled the carcass, the official said, reported PTI.

The police are probing the incident at goshala in Navi Mumbai, and no action has been taken so far, he said, reported PTI.

In another case, a Navi Mumbai-based builder was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster who impersonated him and tricked his office into siphoning off Rs 60.6 lakh, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

