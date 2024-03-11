Breaking News
Driver held for stealing fuel from tanker in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 11 March,2024 01:29 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a parking area in Vashi on Sunday morning and spotted the accused stealing petrol from the fuel tanker and filling it in cans and other containers, a police spokesperson said

Representational Image

Driver held for stealing fuel from tanker in Navi Mumbai
Police have arrested a 34-year-old tanker driver for allegedly pilfering petrol from the vehicle in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.


Stealing fuel from tanker in Navi Mumbai: Filling petrol in cans


Acting on a tip-off, police raided a parking area in Vashi on Sunday morning and spotted the accused stealing petrol from the fuel tanker and filling it in cans and other containers, a police spokesperson said, reported PTI.


The petrol tanker was to head to Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district and the accused was committing the theft to sell the fuel in the market, the official said.

Stealing fuel from tanker in Navi Mumbai: Police seized the tanker

The police seized the tanker, cans filled with the fuel which were loaded in two tempos and a motorbike, collectively valued at Rs 10.60 lakh, he said, reported PTI.

The driver, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested while search was on for two other persons involved in the offence, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Essential Commodities Act and the Motor Spirit & High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply & Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, the police added.

In another incident, police have registered a case against a garment shop owner in Navi Mumbai on the charge of sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman customer, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The victim went to the shop of the 36-year-old accused in Airoli area on March 9.

She was exchanging a garment when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually harassed her, the official from Rabale police station said, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 354A (sexual harassment), reported PTI.

The accused has been issued a notice to appear before the police whenever required for questioning, the official said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

