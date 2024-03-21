Maharashtra: 27-year-old man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai

A 27-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a married woman repeatedly, a Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra said

A 27-year-old man was reportedly booked for allegedly raping a married woman repeatedly, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, as per the 25-year-old woman, she was raped by the accused after her drink was spiked in 2021 and then sexually assaulted on several occasions with the threat that her objectionable videos will be circulated on social media, the Rabale police station official said.

"He also extorted Rs 5 lakh from her. A case under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(n) (rape repeatedly on the same woman) , 384 (extortion) 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) has been registered," the official said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

The accused is yet to be arrested, the Rabale police station official added.

Eight persons, posing as cops make away with Rs 5.4 crore cash in Thane

Meanwhile, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case after eight persons, posing as cops, allegedly intercepted a courier company's vehicle and stole Rs 5.4 crore cash from it in Thane district, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The vehicle was on its way from Jalgaon to Mumbai when it was targeted on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15.

An Innova with eight occupants intercepted the courier company's car near Atgaon in Thane district. Posing as policemen, some of them forcibly got into the car and drove it some distance off the road, the official said, the PTI reported.

Under the pretext of searching the vehicle, the fake cops took out two gunny bags containing Rs 5.4 crore cash from it and fled the scene, he said.

On receiving a complaint, the Shahapur police on March 17 registered a case against eight unidentified persons for personating a public servant, wrongful restraint and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, he added, as per the PTI.

In an another incident, the police have arrested a 37-year-old woman after seizing mephedrone powder valued at Rs 6 lakh from her possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday.

(with PTI inputs)

