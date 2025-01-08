Maharashtra: 3-year-old boy, his mother killed after truck on KDMC duty runs over them in Kalyan

The accident took place near Dakshin Mukhi Maruti Mandir in Kalyan West on Wednesday morning

The truck was seized by the police. Pic/Navneet Barhate

In a tragic accident, a 3-year-old boy and his mother lost their lives after being run over by a speeding truck in Kalyan area of Thane district in Maharashtra, the officials said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Dakshin Mukhi Maruti Mandir in Kalyan West on Wednesday morning.

The Bazarpeth Police in Kalyan identified the victims as Nisha Someskar (35) and her son Ansh.

"The incident occurred around 11:30 am as the mother and son were returning home. Ansh, a nursery school student, had just finished school for the day, and Nisha had picked him up moments earlier. The accident took place near the Dakshin Mukhi Maruti Mandir, commonly known as the Hanuman Mandir, located on Agra Road. While crossing the road, the speeding truck, carrying debris for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), struck the duo," said an official.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that road construction work was recently initiated in the area, leading to the removal of the divider, the investigations are underway, the police said.

An eyewitnesses stated that Nisha attempted to cross the road, assuming she could safely reach the other side in the absence of a divider.

The truck driver fled the scene following the incident. Locals alerted the police, who rushed Nisha and Ansh to a nearby hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival, the police said, adding that by evening, the police traced the truck and apprehended the driver.