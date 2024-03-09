Maharashtra: 42-year-old cop's body found on railway tracks in Beed, suicide note recovered

The body of a 42-year-old Maharashtra cop was found on railway tracks in Beed district on Saturday morning with preliminary probe indicating that it was a suicide

The body of a 42-year-old police officer was found on railway tracks in Maharashtra's Beed district on Saturday morning with preliminary probe indicating that it was a suicide, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the deceased was identified as inspector Subhash Bhimrao Dudhal, attached to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune CID, said an official of Government Railway Police (GRP).

Subhash Dudhal is suspected to have ended his life by jumping in front of a running train near the Parli Vaijnath railway station on Friday night. The body was found cut into two pieces, the GRP official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

A signed note recovered from his pocket, with a date and time, said he was committing suicide due to family issues.

Police have as yet no clue as to why Dudhal traveled to Parli, more than 300 km away from Pune. Further investigation is underway, the GRP official said, according to the news agency.

In an another incident, three persons were reportedly killed and three others were injured when a car crashed into an eatery on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway at Ausa in the morning, an official said.

According to the PTI, four persons were travelling to Latur from Hyderabad in a car when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw that suddenly came its way, he said.

A CCTV footage of the accident that surfaced on social media shows the car crashing into an eatery.

Wajid Khan Pathan and Sohail Shaikh, who were travelling in the car, and a teenager who was at the eatery, were killed, the official said.

Three other occupants of the car were injured in the accident, the official said.

The deceased men were residents of Latur, he said. PTI COR

Meanwhile, Five children suffered minor injuries, while a teacher and the driver were seriously wounded on Saturday, when the car they all were in collided head-on with a roadway bus near Beerpur post, police said, the PTI reported on Saturday.

ACP, Karchhana, Sanjay Kumar Singh said a bus on its way to Mirzapur from Prayagraj went out of control at a speed breaker near Beerpur police post and collided with a Mahindra Bolero vehicle which was on its way to a private school in Pachdevra.

Driver Anil Kumar and teacher Sarita suffered serious wounds and were referred to SRN Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The five children injured were sent home after first aid, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

