The accident took place near Mahalangra village on the Latur-Nanded highway around 3 am after the driver lost control

Four persons, travelling to Tuljapur temple, were killed and one was seriously injured after a car rammed into a tractor-trolley on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district in the wee hours of Sunday.

As per PTI report, the accident took place near Mahalangra village on the Latur-Nanded highway around 3 am. The victims were travelling in their car to a temple in Tuljapur, an official said. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane, he said.

The car's occupants, Monu Balaji Kotwal (27), Shivraj Harishchandra Lankadhai (26), Krishna Mandke (24) and Narman Rajaram Katre (33), were killed on the spot, the official said. Another victim Shubham Lankadhai was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Latur, PTI reported.

The deceased were residents of Nanded and travelling to Tuljapur temple. The impact of the accident was so severe that the front portion of the car was crushed and broken off, the said.

In another car accident, three men were killed and four injured after their car collided with a truck on the Badarpur flyover in Delhi. The accident occurred late on Saturday when the seven men were returning to Delhi from a wedding in Haryana's Faridabad, PTI reported quoting officials.

A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the trauma centre at AIIMS. Investigations revealed that the car driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a divider on the flyover. The car bounced off the divider under the impact of the collision and landed on the opposite carriageway, where it collided with the truck, police officials said.

Meanwhile, in Kerala's Koduvally, two men with criminal histories died in a bike accident in the wee hours of Sunday. In the accident, the two-wheeler caught fire and was charred, leaving the bikers with major burn injuries.

As per PTI report, around 4.30 am the local residents saw the crashed bike and the two accident victims. The police and the locals took the two men to a nearby hospital but they could not be saved.

The deceased, identified as Jasir and Abhinandan, residents of Kozhikode, had many cases registered against them in various police stations in the district, police said.

