A 42-year-old woman was stabbed to death in public allegedly by her neighbour over a financial dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The victim was identified as Seema Kamble.

She was attacked by her neighbour Rahul Dingarkar in the Barkupada area of Ambernath in the afternoon, an official said.

The official said that Kamble had a dispute with the accused over some money she had lent him.

He said that during an argument, Dingarkar pulled out a knife and stabbed Kamble multiple times, and she collapsed and succumbed to her injuries soon after, according to the PTI.

The police were subsequently alerted, and they took the accused into custody, the official said, adding that a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

A probe is underway and the authorities are also recording statements of witnesses and locals, he said.

Thane court acquits woman accused of drowning 5-month-old son

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a court in Thane has acquitted a 36-year-old woman who was accused of murdering her five-month-old son in December 2021. The woman had been charged with drowning her infant in a water drum. The Principal District and Sessions Judge, S.B. Agrawal, delivered the judgment on January 20, clearing the woman of all charges after finding that there was insufficient evidence to prove her guilt, the PTI reported on Monday.

The prosecution had alleged that on December 24, 2021, the woman threw her baby into a water drum placed outside her home in Kalwa’s Saiba Nagar locality, leading to his tragic death. The woman initially reported to the police that her child had gone missing from the hammock in which he had been placed to sleep. She claimed an unknown person had abducted him, prompting the authorities to open a case of kidnapping.

During their investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area. The footage showed two unidentified women walking around the vicinity at the time of the incident, but there was no evidence linking them to the disappearance of the baby. Later, the infant's body was found in a water drum outside the neighbour's house, and an autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was drowning.

