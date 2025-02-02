The injured people were then taken to the hospital for further treatment

The car involved in the accident on Sunday

As many as five people were injured after the driver of a Mercedes car lost control of the vehicle at Mumbai airport, the officials said on Sunday.

The driver lost control of his car in the departure lane of Terminal 2 (T2), A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport spokesperson said.

According to an official statement from the airport, the airport’s medical team quickly responded to the scene and provided first aid to the injured.

In an official statement, the CSMIA said, "This morning at CSMIA, a driver lost control of his car in T2's departure lane, injuring five people. The airport medical team immediately rushed to the spot to provide first aid. The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment. CSMIA is working with the police and other teams to ensure the safety of passengers and continuation of operations."

The police are investigating the matter.

Further details will be updated.