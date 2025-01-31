The decision to constitute an SIT was taken on the basis of information shared by the BJP's Pravin Darekar in the Maharashtra legislative council during the winter session in December 2024, the GR said

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The Maharashtra government on Friday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged conspiracy of the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime to register false criminal cases against Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, reported the PTI.

The SIT will be headed by Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai Police, said a Government Resolution (GR) or order issued by the state Home department, according to the PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis, who became Chief Minister for the third time after the Mahayuti coalition's victory in the elections last November, was Leader of Opposition in the assembly during the MVA rule that lasted from November 2019 to June 2022.

Eknath Shinde, now deputy chief minister, was then part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet as urban development minister. He then rebelled against Thackeray to become CM with the BJP's support.

The decision to constitute an SIT was taken on the basis of information shared by the BJP's Pravin Darekar in the Maharashtra legislative council during the winter session in December 2024, the GR said, as per the PTI.

Darekar had claimed that there was a conspiracy to register false cases against Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. He also said that he had evidence in the form of audio recordings.

The four-member SIT includes Rajiv Jain, Deputy Inspector General of State Reserve Police Force; Navnath Dhavle, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police, and Adikrao Pol, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

It will complete the probe within 30 days, the order said.

Majority of Mahayuti ministers are 'tainted': Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday alleged that as many as 65 percent of ministers in the Mahayuti government in the state were "tainted", reported the PTI.

Most ministers were yet to start working though the cabinet was sworn in last month, he told reporters in Nagpur.

"Sixty-five percent of the ministers are tainted," he said, without elaborating.

Soybean, cotton, onion and dairy farmers were in distress, and unemployment was at its peak, he said, accusing the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government of being indifferent to their problems.

The Congress leader also criticised the implementation of the government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme under which a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month is provided to eligible women, the news agency reported.

Women living outside the state and even some Bangladeshi nationals have got its benefit by providing fake identity documents, he claimed.

