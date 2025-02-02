Breaking News
Gold, diamonds and weed worth more than Rs 50 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 8 held

Updated on: 02 February,2025 04:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai Customs said that the seizures were made during a special drive between January 28 and January 31

Gold, diamonds and weed worth more than Rs 50 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 8 held

The seized diamonds. Pic/X

Gold, diamonds and weed worth more than Rs 50 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 8 held
Hydroponic weed, gold and diamonds worth more than Rs 50 crore were seized at the Mumbai airport and and eight persons have been arrested, the officials said on Sunday.


The seizures were made at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, a customs official said on Sunday.


According to Mumbai Customs, the seizures were made during a special drive between January 28 and January 31.


Officials seized 50.11 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 50.116 crore, diamonds worth Rs 93.8 lakh and 2.073 kg of gold worth Rs 1.5 crore, the official said, reported the PTI.

The official said that as many as six cases were registered, and eight people were arrested under the Customs Act during the drive.

In a similar seizure last month, the Mumbai Customs officials had made a major bust on January 24-25, 2024, leading to the seizure of illegal drugs, gold dust, and foreign currency.

The officers had intercepted three separate cases during the operation.

They discovered 751 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at Rs 7.51 crore, which was concealed and ingested by a passenger.

The Mumbai Customs team had also seized 1,010 grams of gold dust, with an estimated value of Rs 75.47 lakh, hidden in bags and on the person of the traveler.

The authorities seized foreign currency worth Rs 22.40 lakh in a hidden compartment.

The total illicit value of all the seized items was staggering, reaching several crores.

Meanwhile, on February 1, 2025, Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) in Mumbai seized a large amount of suspected cocaine, the officials said.

The suspected smuggled drugs, weighing 1.649 kilograms, were hidden in the body cavity and ingested by a passenger, officials said.

The estimated market value of the cocaine is around Rs. 16.49 crore.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

Earlier, on January 28, 2025, Customs officials at the Air Cargo Complex (Export) Mumbai-III stopped an illegal export attempt.

The Customs officials seized a consignment containing 5,000 vials of Ketamine Injection BP (10ml each), which was being sent abroad without the required authorisation or No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Central Bureau of Narcotics.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

(with PTI inputs)

