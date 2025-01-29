Mumbai’s T1 (Domestic Terminal) will close for redevelopment starting in November 2025. Air traffic will be managed between T2 and the new Navi Mumbai Airport, slated to open in May 2025. The new T1, set for completion in 2028-2029, will focus on sustainability, innovation, and passenger convenience.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai T1 to close for redevelopment; air traffic to be split between T2 and Navi Mumbai airport x 00:00

Mumbai Airport’s T1 (Domestic Terminal) will close down for redevelopment work starting this November. The air traffic that T1 used to handle will be split between Mumbai Airport T2 (International Terminal) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, which is expected to be operational by May 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement from MIAL states, “In November 2025, the transformation of Terminal 1 will proceed in carefully planned phases, ensuring minimal disruption. CSMIA T2 and Navi Mumbai International Airport will manage the capacity gap created by the demolition of T1. To ensure smooth passenger movement despite the increased footfall, additional service staff will be deployed at key locations to assist passengers during peak travel periods. Airlines and other stakeholders will be informed well in advance to ensure uninterrupted flight schedules.”

The new Terminal 1 at CSMIA will have the capacity to process 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up 42% from its current capacity. The new T1 is scheduled to be completed between 2028 and 2029.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, in his statement said, “The team at CSMIA is working tirelessly with our stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition, with minimal disruption to daily operations or passenger experience. This redevelopment is not only about expanding capacity—it is about future-proofing our city’s place on the global stage. Our priority remains to deliver the exceptional service that our passengers have come to expect.”

The statement from MIAL continued, “Upon completion in 2028-29, the new Terminal 1 at CSMIA will stand as a beacon of sustainable innovation, setting a global benchmark for eco-conscious airport design. T1 at CSMIA aspires to be India’s first brownfield, biophilic, sustainable airport. The new terminal, with a built-up area of over two million sq. ft., is poised to become a hallmark of digitisation and consumer convenience. The redevelopment of Terminal 1 will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to airport operations.”

The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure, starting in November 2025, followed by the construction of the new terminal.