Based on specific intelligence that a syndicate of Ugandan nationals would be attempting to smuggle narcotics into India, officers of DRI Mumbai intercepted the three accused who had arrived at the Mumbai Airport from Entebbe

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers arrested three Ugandan nationals at Mumbai Airport and seized 2,197 grams of cocaine worth Rs 21.97 crore from them, news agency ANI reported.

Based on specific intelligence that a syndicate of Ugandan nationals would be attempting to smuggle narcotics into India, the officers of DRI Mumbai intercepted the accused who had arrived at Mumbai Airport from Entebbe, a statement said.

On questioning, all three passengers admitted to ingesting capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India. They were produced before the magistrate and, as per the court order, were admitted to a nearby government hospital, the statement added.

The three fliers purged 170 capsules containing 2,197 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 21.97 crore in the illicit market, which was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is in progress. More updates on the matter are awaited.

