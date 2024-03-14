Maharashtra: 59 booked for obscenity after bar raid in Navi Mumbai

Around 59 persons were booked for alleged obscenity following a raid on a bar in Panvel area of Maharashtra, a Navi Mumbai Police official said

Representational Pic/File

Around 59 persons were booked for alleged obscenity following a raid on a bar in Panvel area of Maharashtra, a Navi Mumbai Police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the raid was carried out by a team of the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) in Kongaon on Wednesday, the Panvel taluka police station official said.

"We booked 59 persons for obscenity. These include 26 female and 17 male waiters, the owner of the establishment and some customers. No arrest has been made in the case," he added, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, last month, as many as thirty-three persons were booked after a raid on a bar in Bhiwandi in Thane district, an official had said, reported news agency PTI.

The raid was held bar in Bhiwandi's Rajnoli Naka on Friday night, the Narpoli police station official said, reported PTI.

"Thirty-three persons were booked. These include 12 women waiters, 17 customers and bar staff. They were charged with obscenity and other offences. No one has been arrested in the case," he said, reported PTI.

In another incident, the police have registered a case against 38 persons for obscenity and other violations following a raid at a bar in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a bar in the Anjur Phata area on Thursday night, the official said.

Waitresses were present in the bar, though the establishment did not have a licence to employ women, he said, reported PTI.

A case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against 38 persons, including customers and employees of the bar.

In November, last year, the police in Thane had registered a case against 22 persons, including two owners, women and singers, after they raided a bar in the city, an official had said, reported news agency PTI.

The police raided the bar on the intervening night of November 11 and 12 and found several violations with regard to permits and other regulations, said the station house officer of Chitalsar police station, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

