Navi Mumbai teenage student beaten to death; his six college mates booked

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Wednesday outside their college, in which a friend of the deceased was injured

A 17-year-old Navi Mumbai teenage student was allegedly beaten to death by his six college mates in Turbhe, following which a case has been registered against them, police said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

"The accused punched and kicked the Navi Mumbai teenage student to death and also beat and injured his friend. The motive behind the crime is being investigated," senior inspector Ajay Shinde said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the FIR in this connection was registered at the APMC police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and others, he said, reported PTI.

In another incident, police have registered a case against a man and his daughter for allegedly beating up a 62-year-old woman after a dispute in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The woman used to feed stray dogs in Bhagatwadi locality of Panvel.

On March 11, while she was feeding the canines, one of them barked at the son of the accused man and ran towards him, reported PTI.

The man hurled a slipper at the dog, but it hit the woman. When she questioned the man, he got angry and he and his daughter allegedly beat her up, the official from Khandeshwar police station said, reported PTI.

The woman complained to the police who registered a case on Wednesday against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

Meanwhile, two scooter-borne persons have allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesda, reported PTI.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her house in Ekta Nagar slum colony of Kopri village in Vashi area, a police spokesperson said, reported PTI.

Two persons arrived there on a scooter, offered some sweets to the girl and took her away on the two-wheeler, he said quoting the complaint of the child's mother who is a labourer.

The motive behind the offence was not known, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)