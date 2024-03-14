Navi Mumbai man, daughter booked for beating up woman after dispute

The woman used to feed stray dogs in Bhagatwadi locality of Panvel

Police have registered a case against a Navi Mumbai man and his daughter for allegedly beating up a 62-year-old woman after a dispute in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The woman used to feed stray dogs in Bhagatwadi locality of Panvel.

On March 11, while she was feeding the canines, one of them barked at the son of the accused man and ran towards him, reported PTI.

The Navi Mumbai man hurled a slipper at the dog, but it hit the woman. When she questioned the man, he got angry and he and his daughter allegedly beat her up, the official from Khandeshwar police station said, reported PTI.

The woman complained to the police who registered a case on Wednesday against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said, reported PTI.

In another incident, two scooter-borne persons have allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her house in Ekta Nagar slum colony of Kopri village in Vashi area, a police spokesperson said, reported PTI.

Two persons arrived there on a scooter, offered some sweets to the girl and took her away on the two-wheeler, he said quoting the complaint of the child's mother who is a labourer.

The motive behind the offence was not known, the police said, reported PTI.

The police have registered a case against two persons, including one identified by the complainant, under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping), the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the child.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case against a garment shop owner in Navi Mumbai on the charge of sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman customer, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The victim went to the shop of the 36-year-old accused in Airoli area on March 9.

She was exchanging a garment when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually harassed her, the official from Rabale police station said, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 354A (sexual harassment).

(With inputs from PTI)