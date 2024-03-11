Breaking News
Case against Navi Mumbai garment shop owner for sexually harassing customer

Updated on: 11 March,2024 01:41 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The victim went to the shop of the 36-year-old accused in Airoli area on March 9

Police have registered a case against a Navi Mumbai garment shop owner on the charge of sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman customer, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.


The victim went to the shop of the 36-year-old accused in Airoli area on March 9.


She was exchanging a garment when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually harassed her, the official from Rabale police station said, reported PTI.


Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 354A (sexual harassment), reported PTI.

The Navi Mumbai garment shop owner has been issued a notice to appear before the police whenever required for questioning, the official said.

In another case, a Navi Mumbai-based builder was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster who impersonated him and tricked his office into siphoning off Rs 60.6 lakh, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said, reported PTI.

The complainant has alleged that his office received a phone call on March 6, during which the caller posed as him, got hold of his accountant's phone number and sent him a message on WhatsApp, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said, reported PTI.

The unidentified accused, posing as the builder, sent the accountant bank details for an online transaction and asked him to transfer Rs 60.6 lakh, he said.

The accountant transferred the money without verifying the instructions with the builder in person, the official said, reported PTI.

The cyber police station is probing into the case, and no arrest has been made so far, he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against three persons and two firms for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai-based man of nearly Rs 45 lakh by luring him into making online share trading investments, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The accused were identified as Aarav, Kunal, Bimla, the customer case executive of a securities firm and a website, he said, reported PTI.

In his complaint, the 49-year-old victim from Nerul in Navi Mumbai said the accused lured him into investing Rs 44.72 lakh between February 5 and March 3 this year, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber police station said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

