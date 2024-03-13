Navi Mumbai: 2 persons kidnap 3-year-old girl; case registered

Navi Mumbai Police have charged two people with kidnapping under Section 363 of IPC, one of whom was recognised by the child's mother.

Two people riding a scooter allegedly abducted a three-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 4 pm on Tuesday, while the girl was playing outside her home in the Ekta Nagar slum colony in Kopri village in Vashi. The child's mother, a worker, stated that two people arrived on a scooter, offered the daughter sweets, and then drove her away on the two-wheeler, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, the motive for the abduction is unknown. Police have charged two people with kidnapping under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code, one of whom was recognised by the child's mother. Efforts are underway to find and rescue the child.

Meanwhile, in another incident from Navi Mumbai, a Ugandan woman and a man were arrested by the police after seizing Mephedrone valued at Rs 12.40 lakh from their possession, an official said.

Per another report by news agency PTI, a team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Navi Mumbai had spotted the duo travelling in an auto-rickshaw towards Palaspe from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) side on Tuesday afternoon. Based on suspicion, the cops searched them and seized 125.34 gm of 'MD Rock' (mephedrone) which was stored in three packets, an official from Panvel Town Police Station told PTI.

Reportedly, the two arrestees--Fatima Nayuto (34) from Uganda and Pravin Rathod (24) from Karnataka's Bidar--were residing in Navi Mumbai and have been arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The official further told the news agency that they are attempting to find the source of the contraband and to whom did the duo intend to sell it.

Additionally, a septuagenarian was duped of Rs 72 lakhs in Thane district, police said on Wednesday. According to the police statement, a report in PTI stated that the 71-year-old man, who resides in Dombivli's Koni village, was defrauded of Rs 72.67 lakhs after being seduced by the promise of high returns on his insurance policy.

On February 19, a woman called the man to tell him about the terms and benefits of the insurance policy he had already taken out. Following that he was directed to five persons who forced him to pay Rs 72,67,683 under various false pretences, reported PTI.

According to the report, the official from the Manpada police station stated that the accused gave evasive responses and eventually ceased all communications when he asked for his money.

The official stated that the police on Monday night filed a case against unnamed individuals under relevant laws in response to the man's allegation, reported PTI.

