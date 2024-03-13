Ugandan woman among two held with Rs 12.40 lakh drugs in Navi Mumbai

A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon spotted the duo travelling in an auto-rickshaw towards Palaspe from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) side

Police have arrested a man and a Ugandan woman from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 12.40 lakh from their possession, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Drugs in Navi Mumbai: The police seized 125.34 gm of 'MD Rock' (mephedrone)

A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon spotted the duo travelling in an auto-rickshaw towards Palaspe from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) side, reported PTI.

Based on suspicion, the police conducted checking and seized 125.34 gm of 'MD Rock' (mephedrone) kept in three packets from their possession, the official from Panvel Town police station said.

Drugs in Navi Mumbai: Two arrested

The two persons - Fatima Nayuto (34), hailing from Uganda, and Pravin Ramu Rathod (24), belonging to Bidar in Karnataka - were arrested, the official said, adding that they were currently residing in Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

The police were trying to find out the source of the contraband and to whom the accused intended to sell it, he added.

In another case, a 26-year-old man from Bihar was arrested in Mumbai with 7.40 kg of charas worth Rs 2.11 crore on Tuesday, a police official said, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off about delivery of drug consignment, Crime Branch sleuths kept a tight vigil at a designated spot in suburban Borivali and nabbed the man, Aziz Ahmed Siddique, when he arrived there in the early hours, said the official, reported PTI.

A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 7.40 kg of charas (cannabis) worth Rs 2.11 crore, he said.

Siddique is a resident of Bettiah town in Bihar's West Champaran district and was in Mumbai to deliver the drug consignment, said the official, reported PTI.

However, it was not yet known whom he was going to deliver the charas haul, he said.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

(With inputs from PTI)