Eight Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly staying in India illegally, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police raided a flat at a housing complex in Shahbaz village of Belapur area on Monday morning.

They found five women and three men from Bangladesh, in the age group of 20 to 40 years, staying there illegally without any valid documents for the last four years, the official from NRI Sagri police station said, reported PTI.

The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested and booked under provisions of the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act, the police said.

In another case, police have arrested a 34-year-old tanker driver for allegedly pilfering petrol from the vehicle in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a parking area in Vashi on Sunday morning and spotted the accused stealing petrol from the fuel tanker and filling it in cans and other containers, a police spokesperson said, reported PTI.

The petrol tanker was to head to Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district and the accused was committing the theft to sell the fuel in the market, the official said, reported PTI.

The police seized the tanker, cans filled with the fuel which were loaded in two tempos and a motorbike, collectively valued at Rs 10.60 lakh, he said.

The driver, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested while search was on for two other persons involved in the offence, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Essential Commodities Act and the Motor Spirit & High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply & Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, the police added.

