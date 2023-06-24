Breaking News
Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain likely in next 3-4 hours, informs IMD
Govt reintroduces annual exams for Class 5 and 8, no detention policy scrapped
Mumbai Weather Alert: Several parts of the city witnesses rainfall
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.67 per cent
BMC receives MHADA nod to revamp Vikhroli hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Accident claim exposes vehicle insurance fraud in Thane

Maharashtra: Accident claim exposes vehicle insurance fraud in Thane

Updated on: 24 June,2023 03:26 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An accident claim involving a four-wheeler has exposed a vehicle insurance policy racket in Maharashtra's Thane district

Maharashtra: Accident claim exposes vehicle insurance fraud in Thane

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Accident claim exposes vehicle insurance fraud in Thane
x
00:00

An accident claim involving a four-wheeler has exposed a vehicle insurance policy racket in Maharashtra's Thane district, PTI reported on Saturday.


Two persons who identified themselves as employees of a reputed insurance firm would approach car owners offering them policies at much lower rates than what most companies charge, Police said.


However, the duo would buy two-wheeler insurance policies online by keying in the car's registration number and entering fake data in the space given for other details, the official said.


They would forge the final document to make it look like an insurance policy for a four-wheeler, he said.

The conmen took advantage of the vast difference between the premium amounts for four-wheelers and two-wheeler to offer what they claimed were “cheap” policies. So far, police have come across 277 such fake policies, he said.

Also read: Monsoon set to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, says IMD

The fraud came to light after the insurance company scrutinised an insurance policy in connection with an accident claim and found it to be bogus.

Following a complaint, the Thane city police recently registered a case against unidentified persons for cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and under the Information Technology Act, the official said.

“By paying lesser premiums, the fraudsters not only cheated the insurance company but also the government exchequer,” said the official, adding that no arrests have been made yet. (PTI)

 

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra thane thane crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK