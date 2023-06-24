Breaking News
Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain likely in next 3-4 hours, informs IMD
Govt reintroduces annual exams for Class 5 and 8, no detention policy scrapped
Mumbai Weather Alert: Several parts of the city witnesses rainfall
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.67 per cent
BMC receives MHADA nod to revamp Vikhroli hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Monsoon set to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours says IMD

Monsoon set to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, says IMD

Updated on: 24 June,2023 03:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai weather: Monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday adding the it has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Monsoon set to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, says IMD

File photo

Listen to this article
Monsoon set to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, says IMD
x
00:00

Monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday adding the it has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district.


Incidentally, Mumbai, where the normal date for onset of monsoon is June 11, and areas around it received light rain during the day.


"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the IMD said.


The 'Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)' now passes through Alibag, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur (in Maharashtra), Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una and Dras, it said.

Also read: Thane: Two sisters booked for assaulting 65-year-old senior citizen

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days, the IMD said. (PTI)

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra mumbai monsoon news mumbai weather Weather

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK