Monsoon set to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, says IMD

Mumbai weather: Monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday adding the it has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Incidentally, Mumbai, where the normal date for onset of monsoon is June 11, and areas around it received light rain during the day.

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the IMD said.

The 'Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)' now passes through Alibag, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur (in Maharashtra), Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una and Dras, it said.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days, the IMD said. (PTI)