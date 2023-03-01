Maharashtra: Alcoholic woman arrested for beating up minor daughters

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police took action against the woman on Monday based on a complaint lodged by her husband, who works as a jewellery designer, on February 25

Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman for allegedly severely beating up her two minor daughters under the influence of liquor and injuring them, an official said on Wednesday.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police took action against the woman on Monday based on a complaint lodged by her husband, who works as a jewellery designer, on February 25.

"The couple lives with their two daughters aged twelve and six. The woman has a habit of drinking liquor and beating up her daughters for no particular reason. On February 22, one of their neighbours called up the woman's husband, who was at his workplace, and informed that his daughters have suffered injuries on their hands and legs after his wife thrashed them," an official of Navghar police station said.

The woman's husband rushed back home and administered first-aid to daughters, he said.

His daughters showed him a video of their mother beating them. After that, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. He told the police that his wife has been addicted to drinking since the past eight years and that she would regularly abuse and beat their daughters.

Following her arrest, the woman has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, the police said.

