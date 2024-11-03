Breaking News
Maharashtra: Baby found abandoned near temple in Ulhasnagar

Updated on: 03 November,2024 06:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The infant in undergoing treatment in a hospital in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, for infection. According to the medical team at the hospital, the baby was abandoned five to six hours after she was born

Pic/Navneet Bharate

The residents of Ulhasnagar discovered a newborn girl abandoned near the sacred grounds of Ambika Temple early on Sunday. 


Around 5.30 am, the residents noticed a sack near the temple in Ambika Nagar. Upon opening it, they were shocked to find an infant inside.


Upon discovering the infant , the residents immediately alerted social workers Sandeep Dongre and Rakesh Mane, who arrived at the scene and took the necessary action. 


With Mane’s and Dongre’s help, the police were informed, and, under their guidance, the infant was taken to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where doctors conducted an initial examination. The medical team reported that the the baby’s health is stable, and she received the necessary care. “ The girl is undergoing treatment as she developed an infection. The doctors said that she might have been born five to six hours hours before she was abandoned,” Dongre told mid-day. 

In a symbolic gesture, the infant has been named ‘Ambika’ after the temple where she was found. The police have launched an investigation to trace those responsible for abandoning the child. The authorities have assured that all necessary steps will be taken for the child's well-being, and the Vithalwadi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) in this matter.

