An official from the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police said that they booked the dead mother for murder after receiving the autopsy reports

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Case registered against dead woman for killing her two children x 00:00

Nearly two years after a woman and her two children were found dead in their home on the outskirts of Mumbai, the police have registered a murder case against the mother, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

An official from the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police said that they booked the dead mother for murder after receiving the autopsy reports, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the news agency, the 47-year-old woman, Nasreen Waghu, and her children Sadnaj (20) and Harsh (13) were found dead in their home at Naya Nagar in Mira Road on September 7, 2021.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The official said they recently received the autopsy reports which showed that Nasreen's children were strangled. Nasreen consumed some pills to end her own life, the official said.

Based on the autopsy reports, the police on Tuesday registered a case against Nasreen for murder, he said.

The motive behind the crime is still not established and a probe is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Virar, a road rage incident killed a 21-year-old man while the three accused are absconding. The incident took place on July 9, Sunday evening at around 4-5 pm near the Nalasopara's bridge.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Yadav (21), a resident of Nalasopara.

"The victim was crossing the east-west bridge. Another group at the same time took over the victim's two-wheeler, during which the mirrors of the two-wheelers collided with each other and both parties started fighting with each other. The fight was so violent that two accused allegedly beat the victim which led to severe injuries. He died during treatment in the hospital." said Vilas Supe, senior police inspector, who is stationed at Nalasopara.

Yadav was admitted to Vijay Nagar Hospital but after undergoing an initial medical treatment, the doctors declared him dead due to injuries.

"Two accused have beaten up the victim while one of the accused drove the two-wheeler and helped the other accused to run away," the police officer added.

The senior PI also confirmed to Mid-day that there were no weapons used during the fight.

"We are trying to identify the alleged accused," the police officer added.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown people under section 302 (Punishment for Murder) of the IPC.

(with PTI inputs)