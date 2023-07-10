Maharashtra: Trader attacked with acid in Virar, three held

During the investigation, it was found that one of the suspects had orchestrated the acid attack and had hired two people for the job, an official said

The team of police officials who nabbed the accused. Pic/ MBVV Police sources

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch on Monday said that it has nabbed three people in connection with an acid attack case in Virar in Maharashtra on July 8.

According to the police, a 42-year-old Virar based LED light trader was allegedly attacked by two people on July 8 while he was riding his scooty.

The police said that the victim identified as Mobin Shaikh, a resident of Virar, was allegedly attacked with acid when he was riding his scooty to the market in the Makwana Complex area at around 10:00 p.m. on July 8.

The police said, two unidentified had individuals threw a plastic bag filled with acid, a highly flammable substance, towards him. The acid hit the back of the victim, causing severe injuries to his neck.

The incident was immediately reported, and a case was registered by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Following instructions from senior officials, the Crime Branch Unit-3 officials began investigations in the matter after a team of police officials led by Inspector Pramod Badak was formed, the police said.

The team of police officials undertook a thorough investigation based on technical analysis and information provided by an informant, an official said.

As a result of their efforts, three suspects were identified and detained for further interrogation. The suspects were identified as Mastan Sheikh, Sanket Sharma, and Jayesh Tare.

During the investigation, it was found that one of the suspects had orchestrated the acid attack and had hired two suspects for the job. He had allegedly offered them a reward of Rs. 4 lakh for the job, an official said.

The official said that in the primary investigations it has been found that one of the suspects had doubts on the victim having an illicit affair with his wife, angered with this he allegedly hatched a conspiracy to attack the victim and hired two people for the job. Further investigations in the matter are being done.

He said that the officials from the MBVV crime branch were successful in identifying, locating and nabbing the suspects with 48 hours of the crime.