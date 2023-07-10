Breaking News
Mumbai: Downward trend in malaria cases seen in G North ward
Mumbai: DRDO scientist gave wrong laptop for forensic analysis, says ATS
BMC tender scam: Trust hired BAMS, BHMS docs instead of MBBS, pocketed salary difference
Two Mumbai men drown in Lonavala, female friend has miraculous escape
Mumbai: Kin fear missing shippie ensnared by human traffickers
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Trader attacked with acid in Virar three held

Maharashtra: Trader attacked with acid in Virar, three held

Updated on: 10 July,2023 05:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

During the investigation, it was found that one of the suspects had orchestrated the acid attack and had hired two people for the job, an official said

Maharashtra: Trader attacked with acid in Virar, three held

The team of police officials who nabbed the accused. Pic/ MBVV Police sources

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Trader attacked with acid in Virar, three held
x
00:00

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch on Monday said that it has nabbed three people in connection with an acid attack case in Virar in Maharashtra on July 8.


According to the police, a 42-year-old Virar based LED light trader was allegedly attacked by two people on July 8 while he was riding his scooty.


The police said that the victim identified as Mobin Shaikh, a resident of Virar, was allegedly attacked with acid when he was riding his scooty to the market in the Makwana Complex area at around 10:00 p.m. on July 8.


The police said, two unidentified had individuals threw a plastic bag filled with acid, a highly flammable substance, towards him. The acid hit the back of the victim, causing severe injuries to his neck.

The incident was immediately reported, and a case was registered by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Following instructions from senior officials, the Crime Branch Unit-3 officials began investigations in the matter after a team of police officials led by Inspector Pramod Badak was formed, the police said.

The team of police officials undertook a thorough investigation based on technical analysis and information provided by an informant, an official said.

As a result of their efforts, three suspects were identified and detained for further interrogation. The suspects were identified as Mastan Sheikh, Sanket Sharma, and Jayesh Tare.

During the investigation, it was found that one of the suspects had orchestrated the acid attack and had hired two suspects for the job. He had allegedly offered them a reward of Rs. 4 lakh for the job, an official said.

The official said that in the primary investigations it has been found that one of the suspects had doubts on the victim having an illicit affair with his wife, angered with this he allegedly hatched a conspiracy to attack the victim and hired two people for the job. Further investigations in the matter are being done. 

He said that the officials from the MBVV crime branch were successful in identifying, locating and nabbing the suspects with 48 hours of the crime.

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
mumbai crime news Crime News virar palghar maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK