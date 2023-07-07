Breaking News
Mumbai: Police issues guidelines for property owners, check advisory for renting

Updated on: 07 July,2023 03:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a fresh preventive order for property owners in the city and shared the details of guidelines for renting out properties

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police on Friday issued a fresh preventive order for property owners in the city and shared the details of guidelines for renting out properties.


In the preventive order, the police said, whereas due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that subversive/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential areas and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility with grave danger to human life and injury to private/ public property.


 The police said that on that account and whereas it is necessary that some checks should be put on landlords/tenants so that
terrorist/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray, etc: and that immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.


The preventive order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive for the city which is issued on a regular basis by the Mumbai Police."

The order said that it is being hereby ordered that each landlord/owner/persons dealing in the property business of any house/property which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissioner who has let/sub-let/rent out any accommodation to any person shall immediately furnish the particulars of the said tenant/tenants online on the citizen portal at www.mumbaipolice.gov.in.

The order further said, If the person to whom the accommodation is let/sub-let/rented out is a Foreigner, then the owner and the Foreigner, shall furnish his Name, Nationality, Passport details i.e, Passport No., Place and date of issue, validity, Visa details i.e. Visa No., category, place and date of issue, validity, registration place and reason for stay in the city.

"This order shall come into force with effect 00.01 hrs of 08/07/2023 till 24.00 hrs of 05/09/2023 for the period of 60 days (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order said.

It said that any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

 

