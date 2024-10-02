The action was taken by the crime detection unit of Pelhar police station in Palghar

Charas or concentrated cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh was seized in Maharashtra's Palghar district and one person was held in connection with the matter, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The action was taken by the crime detection unit of Pelhar police station.

According to the PTI, the police while acting on a tip-off, arrested one Sudhirkumar Shrideviprasad Sharma (37), a resident of Pratapganj in Uttar Pradesh, at Nalasopara on the evening of September 30, said an official.

He was found to be in possession of 884 grams of charas, valued at Rs 35.36 lakh, the official added.

Police were probing from where he procured the drug and whom he was going to sell it.

Sharma was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the official said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Mumbai Customs seize Rs 1.34 crore worth of ganja at airport, passenger held

In an another incident, the Mumbai Customs on Tuesday said that it has seized over Rs 1 crore worth of ganja at the city airport and arrested a passenger in connection with the matter.

In an official statement the customs department said that the Airport Commissionerate in Mumbai intercepted a passenger who had arrived in Mumbai from Bangkok in Thailand on September 30 and seized around 1,346 grams of suspected ganja (marijuana).

The value of the total seizure is approximately Rs 1.34 crore, the official statement said on Tuesday.

The customs department further said that the contraband was concealed, packed in vacuum-sealed packets and hidden within food packets inside a trolley bag carried by the passenger. The customs department apprehended the passenger and the bag was further checked where the they found the contraband to be hidden.

The diligent effort led to the recovery of the illegal substance and culminated in the arrest of the passenger under the NDPS Act, 1985. The passenger was held for alleged possession and attempted smuggling of narcotic substance, it said.

"The Airport Commissionerate remains committed to maintaining stringent security measures and ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens by curbing such illegal activities," the Mumbai Customs had on Tuesday said.

