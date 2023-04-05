Maharashtra: Cheating case against motorbike showroom owner for allegedly duping 23 customers

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 April,2023 12:41 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
PTI |

The accused had taken advance payments from some customers, but did not deliver the vehicles to them. He had also got loans sanctioned for some customers and taken the money, but did not provide them the vehicle registration documents, an official from Nhava Sheva police station said

Representational Pic


The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a motorbike showroom owner for allegedly cheating 23 customers to the tune of Rs 31.31 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.


The accused had taken advance payments from some customers, but did not deliver the vehicles to them. He had also got loans sanctioned for some customers and taken the money, but did not provide them the vehicle registration documents, an official from Nhava Sheva police station said.



One of the customers had paid an amount in advance and the showroom owner also got a loan sanctioned in his name and received the money, but did not give him the vehicle registration documents, the official said quoting the customer's complaint.


Also Read: Maharashtra's active Covid cases rise to 3,532; state logs 248 new cases

When the customer went to enquire at the shop last month, the outlet was closed and the mobile number its owner was switched off.

The complainant later got to know that 22 other customers had also been cheated in a similar manner, the official said.

The customer subsequently lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered a case against the motorbike showroom owner on Sunday, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a probe is on into the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

