The decomposed body of the man was found at an abandoned godown near Panvel railway station on September 16; police said the victim had been strangled to death with a cloth rope

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case of murder of an unidentified man in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The motive for the murder is believed to be a trivial dispute, but investigations are underway in Navi Mumbai township, he said.

The decomposed body of the man was found at an abandoned godown near Panvel railway station on September 16, reported PTI.

Senior Police Inspector Umesh Gawli said the victim had been strangled to death with a cloth rope, reported PTI.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant provisions for murder.

Police faced challenges initially in their investigation due to the absence of CCTV footage of the area, the official said, reported PTI.

Working on the theory that the victim had consumed liquor with an unknown accomplice, the police combed the locality and examined nearly 50 CCTV recordings of six roads leading to the crime spot for the past one week, he said, reported PTI.

Based on it, police found the victim loitering with a suspect.

The police tracked the 27-year-old suspect to Koliwada fish market in Panvel from where he was arrested on Sunday, the official said, reported PTI.

The suspect has confessed to the crime, he said.

According to police officials, the investigation comprised modern techniques with traditional methods, allowing them to crack the case despite the lack of initial leads.

Bodies of woman and her minor daughter found inside house

A 29-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found dead in their house in Dombivli town of Thane district, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

Police suspect the woman smothered her daughter with a pillow on Sunday night before committing suicide by hanging from the ceiling of the house, a police official said, reported PTI.

Police have not found any suicide note from the spot.

"When woman's husband returned home at around 8 PM, he found the room locked. After entering the room, he saw the bodies of his wife and daughter," the official said, reported PTI.

Police are investigating various angles and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including the charge of murder.

(With inputs from PTI)