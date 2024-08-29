Eight teams were formed to probe the case, and on August 23, Jain’s body was recovered from Gagod Budruk village in Pen tehsil, the official said. The body had bullet wounds

With the arrest of five people, the Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked a double murder case.

Amir Anwar Khanjada, 42, and Sumit Babulal Jain, 39, left home in Nerul on August 21 for a property deal meeting but never returned, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Sakore. Their car was traced to Khopoli through GPS signal. Police found bloodstains and two empty cartridges inside.

Khanjada's body was found on Thursday in the Karnala Bird sanctuary. CCTV footage gave the police some clues, and Vitthal Baban Nakade, 43, Jaysingh alias Raja Madhu Mudaliar, 38, Anand alias Andry Rajan Cruz, 39, Virendra alias Gorya Bharat Kadam, 24, and Ankush alias Ankya Prakash Sitapure, 35. were arrested on August 26, said the official.

Nakade had a financial dispute with Sumit Jain and Amir Khanjada over a land purchase which led to the crime, the additional commissioner said, adding that two cars, a motorbike, a knife and a revolver were seized from the accused's possession.

A court remanded all five in police custody till August 31. The accused have previous criminal cases registered against them.

