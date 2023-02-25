Maharashtra: Doctor, three others duped of Rs 1 crore by Chennai-based firm on promise of Rs 10 crore loan

Based on the complaint lodged by the doctor, a case was registered against the company and its director and others linked to the firm, a police official said

A doctor and his three associates from a village in Maharashtra's Thane district were allegedly duped of more than Rs one crore by a Chennai-based company on the promise of giving a loan of Rs 10 crore, police said.

The victims are from Sonarpada village near Dombivli, they said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Dr Harshavardhan Thakur, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) against the company and its director and others linked to the firm, a police official said.

In the complaint, the victim said that in December 2020, the company and other accused promised to arrange a loan of Rs 10 crore. They took Rs 82.50 lakh from the victim in several instalments, but never arranged any loan. After the victim confronted the company, it returned Rs 30.30 lakh to him, but the remaining amount remained unpaid.

The company also cheated three others in a similar manner and the amount collectively involved is Rs 1,08,60,000, the complaint said.

