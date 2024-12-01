The police traced the mobile number phone to Koparkhairane area and identified the caller who was under the influence of alcohol, an official said

A man was booked on Sunday for allegedly calling up Navi Mumbai Police control room and threatening a series of bomb blasts in the satellite city of Mumbai, an official said, adding that he was allegedly drunk when he made the hoax call.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Anthony Dias, was under the influence of alcohol when he called up the police control room at around 5 am, the police official said.

Police traced the mobile number phone to Koparkhairane area and identified the caller, the official said, according to the PTI.

The police registered an FIR under the Prohibition Act and section 217 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

No arrest has been made so far, the official added, as per the PTI.

Teacher booked for beating up minor student in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, The Thane Police have registered a case against a woman teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up a seven-year-old student after he was unable to properly read an English word in her class, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at a private school located in Ambernath area of Thane district on November 28, the official said.

The FIR did not mention in which class the boy was studying.

The child could not read the English text properly, following which his class teacher got angry and allegedly hit him with a scale on his leg and back, causing injuries to him, an official from Ambernath West police station said, according to the PTI.

The boy later complained to his mother, who approached the police.

Based on a complaint by the child's mother, the police on Friday registered the First Information Report (FIR) against the teacher under section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

