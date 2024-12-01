The thieves sprayed a liquid at the CCTV camera at the ATM of a nationalised bank's branch to allegedly conduct the theft

Robbers masked CCTV cameras at a bank ATM in Solapur district of Maharashtra and made away with Rs 23 lakh, the police said, reported the PTI.

The thieves sprayed a liquid at the CCTV camera at the ATM of a nationalised bank's branch, located on Paranda Road in Barshi city of Solapur, to ensure the incident would not be recorded, a police official said.

The yet to identified persons allegedly stole Rs 23 lakh from the ATM early on Sunday morning, the police said.

The robbers entered the ATM booth by breaking the shutter of the bank at around 4 am.

They decamped with Rs 23 lakh cash, the official said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified culprits at the Barshi city police station and an investigation is underway, the official added, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two persons were arrested for allegedly duping a man from Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 30.05 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, a police official had said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, The duo who has been identified as Ravi Kishan Marwadi (24) from Bhiwandi and Manasingh Gulshan Solanki (40) from Diva in Thane were arrested on November 28 by the police following a complaint filed by the victim, an official said.

The official said that while the police arrested two suspects for duping the victims, one more person, identified as Mohan, is on the run.

"The accused approached the Bhiwandi based businessman, who has a sweets shop, on November 26 claiming they had discovered 5 kilograms of gold during excavation work and offered to sell it to him. The next day, they came with a bag of fake gold coins and took Rs 30.05 lakh from the businessman," the Narpoli police station official said, as per the PTI.

The two arrested accused and their absconding associate have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and other offences, he added.

(with PTI inputs)