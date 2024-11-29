The girl's mother registered a complaint with Bhandup police station and the lift technician was held by the police the same day, an official said

A lift technician was arrested for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a girl student at a school in Mumbai's Bhandup area, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the 27-year-old technician had come to the school to install a lift, he said.

"A girl student who had gone to the basement to take her bag saw the technician gesturing to her. She was scared and informed her mother, who alerted the teacher. An inquiry found the accused had acted in a similar manner with other girls there as well," he said, as per the PTI.

The girl's mother registered a complaint with Bhandup police station and the lift technician was held by Powai police the same day, the official said.

He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, stalking and other offences, a police official said.

Cop removed from field duty for stalking woman in distress

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a police station in-charge in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district was reportedly removed from field duty for allegedly stalking a woman who had sought his help to sort out a dispute with her husband, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The woman had allegedly been facing harassment from the cop for the last six months, the official said.

According to the police official, the woman had approached Harsud police station in-charge Amit Kori for help.

Meanwhile, the couple resolved the dispute among themselves and started living together. However, Kori took advantage of the woman's plight and started making advances, he said.

When the woman blocked Kori's phone number, he went to her place and tried to come close to her. He started following her on social media by messaging her frequently, the victim alleged in her complaint submitted to the Khandwa district Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Rai.

Kori allegedly threatened the woman when she resisted his attempts.

Unable to stand the harassment, the woman approached the superintendent of police on Tuesday with a complaint and shared details of chatting and voice recording on her mobile phones.

The SP swiftly ordered Kori's line-attachment and directed Additional SP (Rural) Rajesh Raghuvanshi to investigate the matter, the official added.

Raghuvanshi confirmed that Kori was line-attached.

Raghuvanshi said he would submit the investigation report to the SP after recording statements of the woman and Kori.

