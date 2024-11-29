The three suspect were nabbed by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch after its officials received a reliable information on the trio visiting south Mumbai along with the weapons

The accused in police custody. Pic/ Mumbai Police sources

Mumbai Police Friday said that it has banned a trio who was in possession of multiple firearms and live cartridges in south Mumbai's Pydhoni.

According to the police, the three suspect were nabbed by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch after its officials received a reliable information on the trio visiting south Mumbai along with the weapons.

The police said, on the night of November 28, a tip-off was received by the Anti-Extortion Cell from a reliable source about three suspicious people planning to sell illegal firearms and ammunition.

The suspects were heading towards P. D'Mello Road in Pydhonie area of Mumbai along with the unlicensed weapons, said an official.

After verifying the information, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police set up a trap at the location.

The operation led to the detention of three suspects and later searches were also conducted on them.

"While conducting searches, the three suspects were found with multiple weapons including two pistols, one revolver, three homemade single-barrel guns, two empty magazines, and as many as 67 live cartridges," said an official.

The weapons and live cartridges were seized by the police and the trio was placed under arrest for illegal possession of weapons, the official said.

The police said that the arrested suspects were identified as Abhishek Kumar Anjanikumar Patel, 26, Siddharth Subodh Kumar Suman alias Golu, 23 and Rachit Ramshishkumar Mandal alias Pushpak, 27.

"A case has been registered at the Pydhonie Police Station against the accused under the relevant sections of the arms act, and further investigation is being done," said an official.