A Maharashtra excise department sub inspector in the has been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe for issuing a beer shop licence, an official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Excise sub inspector booked for bribery in Palghar x 00:00

A Maharashtra excise department sub inspector in the has been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe for issuing a beer shop licence, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Sub inspector Nitin Sankhe, posted in Palghar, is yet to be arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Palghar unit, Dayanand Gawade told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He made a demand of Rs 4 lakh to issue a beer shop licence. On November 21, he agreed to a sum of Rs 3.4 lakh. The case has been registered after verification of the complaint," the Deputy SP of the Anti Corruption Bureau added, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile , in an another incident,

in October, a woman sarpanch and an official of a gram panchayat were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 for issuing a no objection certificate at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday, the PTI reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Dashana Dattatreya Pimple, sarpanch of Pam village, and the gram panchayat's collection clerk Bhavesh Ganpat Pimple, deputy superintendent of police Palghar ACB Dayanand Gawade said.

The sarpanch had allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 to issue an NOC to the complainant, who runs a security agency, he said, as per the PTI.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the duo, the official said.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the clerk while he was accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the sarpanch at the gram panchayat office on Thursday evening, he said.

In an another incident in mid-September, The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths, on Friday, said that they have arrested an official of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), a state government, undertaking, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a Thane man, stated a PTI report.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thane ACB), Sanju John, the anti-corruption bureau on Thursday registered an offence against senior clerk Sripat Khade (52) of the MJP under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Reportedly, the accused official had demanded Rs 5000 from the complainant for registering him as a contractor with the MJP. The state government undertaking provides technical sanctions and implements water supply and sewerage projects.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!