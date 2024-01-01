Maharashtra police have arrested a man accused of raping his minor daughter in the Navgarh area of Palghar district; the minor is aged 14.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Father arrested for raping 14-year-old daughter x 00:00

Maharashtra police have arrested a man accused of raping his minor daughter in the Navgarh area of Palghar district. According to a report by news agency ANI, the minor is aged 14.

The report further stated that the cops had registered a case and arrested the accused father.

According to Navgarh police, the guy had been threatening and raping his daughter for several days. The accused used to take advantage of the victim when she was alone at home. When the unfortunate girl complained, he used to severely beat her.

The cops said that she had confided in her elder sister and she took the minor to a police station. "She narrated the incident to her elder sister, after which she took the victim to the nearest police station and registered a case," the police told ANI.

More details pertaining to the incident are yet to surface.

