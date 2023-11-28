Maharashtra: FIR against seven for cheating overseas job seekers in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra registered a case against seven persons for allegedly cheating overseas job seekers of Rs 81.75 lakh, an official said

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra registered a case against seven persons for allegedly cheating overseas job seekers of Rs 81.75 lakh over the last four months, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to police, the suspects had set up an office in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai and advertised overseas jobs between August and November this year.

"They collected Rs 81.75 lakh from 113 victims and issued them fake plane tickets and other travel documents. None of them got any job," the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far, as per the PTI.

The Navi Mumbai Police suspect that many job-seekers might have fallen prey to the modus operandi used by the accused persons, identified as Ravi Singh, SK Singh, Sonia Sharma, Ali Siraj, Sandeep, Samar Khan, and Aditya Singh, according to the news agency.

A case has been registered under the charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal breach under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Monday, two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 65.25 gm of methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Ekta Nagar slum colony in Vashi on Monday afternoon and seized the contraband, an official from the APMC police station said, reported PTI.

The accused, Dileep Rathod (33) and Tahir Ali (26), have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

The police are probing from where the banned substance was sourced and to whom the accused were planning to sell it, the official said, reported PTI.

In another case, police have arrested three Nigerian nationals from Maharashtra's Palghar district and seized banned drugs worth Rs 55.92 lakh from their possession, officials said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the Tulinj police laid a trap on Saturday night and nabbed the three persons from a room at Pragati Nagar in Nalla Sopara area, a police release said, reported PTI.

The police seized from them 554.02 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 55,40,200 and 2.63 kg of ganja worth Rs 52,000, it said, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

