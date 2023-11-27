Maharashtra: Two booked for cheating APMC merchant of Rs 24 lakh in clove deal in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have booked two persons for allegedly cheating a merchant from the APMC market, an official said

Representational Pic/File

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra on Monday said that, two persons were booked for allegedly cheating a merchant from the APMC market in Navi Mumbai.

The merchant was allegedly cheated of Rs 24 lakh in a clove deal, a police official said on Monday.

According to the complaint to the police, the suspects took Rs 24 lakh from the merchant between July 20 and 24 this year with the promise of supplying cloves, but they never did so, the APMC police station official said, according to the PTI.

On the complaint of the merchant, two suspect who were identified as Sibu Singh and Ashok Mehta were reportedly booked on Saturday on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences under the Indian Pendal Code (IPC), the police said.

The police said that the suspects have been booked but are yet to be arrested, he added.

Further investigations in the matter are being done, the police said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, Four people were booked for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 40 lakh in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday, according to the PTI.

The suspects reportedly promised the victim they could give him counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 1.6 crore if he gave them Rs 40 lakh, the Manpada police station official said, the PTI reported.

According to the official, "Between November 20 and 25, the accused first took Rs 1 lakh from him and then another Rs 39 lakh in a farmhouse. At the same time, other accused posing as policemen carried out what they claimed was a raid and confiscated all the money," as per the PTI

On the complaint of the builder, the four persons were booked on Sunday under Indian Penal Code provisions for cheating, posing as a government servant, criminal breach of trust and other offences but are yet to be arrested, he said.

The Manpada police station official identified them as Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation's conservancy worker Swapnil Jadhav, driver Aadesh Bhoir, labour supplier Sachin Jadhav and Parivali grampanchayat clerk Akshay Gaikwad.

(with PTI inputs)

