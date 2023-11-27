Maharashtra: 18-year-old teenager dies of electrocution in Thane

An 18-year-old teenager died of electrocution in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said

An 18-year-old teenager died of electrocution in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The teen allegedly died at the venue of a pre-wedding ceremony, they said.

According to the news agency, the incident took place at Vitawa in the Kalwa area around 11.20 pm on Sunday, the official said.

The victim identified as Mandar Chorge, reportedly suffered an electric shock when he came in contact with an iron pipe which had an electric current passing through it at a pandal put up for a pre-wedding ceremony, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, as per the PTI.

He was rushed to the civic hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said

A case of accidental death has been registered, and the body of the deceased has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an official from Kalwa police station said.

Meanwhile, in September, a 30-year-old man died from electrocution at a construction site in Kalyan area of Thane district, as per the PTI.

According to the police, a case has been registered against two contractors for negligence.

The victim was doing painting work at the construction site at Kalyan East when he died from an electric shock.

"A probe showed that two contractors had not taken precautionary measures. The worker had also not been provided with any safety gear to avert such mishaps," Sampat Phadol of Manpada police station in Dombivali had earlier said.

"Electrical contractor Mohan Naidu and painting contractor Mehboob Abdul Rashid Hussain have been booked for negligence under the Indian Penal Code but no arrests have been made yet," he said.

In an another incident, a 74-year-old woman died after being electrocuted by a live wire during the Ganpati visarjan at Nalasopara. Police stated that during visarjan, the woman accidentally contact with a live wire hanging on the road, leading to her death.

The 74-year-old victim, identified as Jyanti Devrao Mhatre, was a resident of Gaiwadi area near Devi Wasi in Nalasopara. Following the incident, the police filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the matter.

(with PTI inputs)

