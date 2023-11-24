BBA student held for threatening to blow up mumbai airport

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

A BBA student from Kerala has been held by the Maharashtra ATS for allegedly sending a threatening email to blow up Mumbai airport's Terminal 2

Mumbai Airport. File Pic

A BBA student from Kerala has been held by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly sending a threatening email to blow up Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 2 on Thursday, the officials said.


The suspect, a 23-year-old student, has been allegedly facing emotional distress due to his parents' ongoing divorce, is now in custody, sources said.


According to Maharashtra ATS sources, on Thursday evening, an email was sent to Mumbai Airport, warning of an imminent explosion at Terminal 2 unless a demand of one million dollars in Bitcoin was met. The accused, expressing his serious intent, included details of his Bitcoin wallet in the threatening email. Prompted by the severity of the threat, multiple agencies, including Mumbai Police, Crime Branch, and ATS, initiated an investigation. The ATS, tracing digital footprints, apprehended the suspect in Kerala, subsequently handing him over to the Sahar Police station.


Sources indicate that the initial probe suggests the accused's mental health was adversely affected by his parents' strained relationship, marked by their separation when he was just 1.5 years old. The parents, belonging to different religions, recently filed for divorce, further impacting the accused's well-being. An officer stated, "We are verifying all aspects of the case," underscoring the ongoing investigation into the incident.

