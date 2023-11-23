Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai airport gets email threat to blow up Terminal 2

Mumbai airport gets email threat to blow up Terminal 2

Updated on: 23 November,2023 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The complainant is Visyam Pathak (38), who is an executive in the quality and customer care department of MIAL

Mumbai airport gets email threat to blow up Terminal 2

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai airport gets email threat to blow up Terminal 2
x
00:00

On Thursday, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) received a threatening mail in which it was written that "give one million dollars in the form of Bitcoin, otherwise Terminal 2 will be bombed in next 48 hours." In this case, the Sahar police registered the FIR and started an investigation. 


The complainant is Visyam Pathak (38), who is an executive in the quality and customer care department of MIAL. 


The company created feedback.bom@adani.com for the customers for easy communication. Many passengers also take information via email about their flights. Many people also send their complaints to this email ID. This email ID operating by the MIAL staff. This email ID is also available on the website and social media for the passengers. 


According to the officials on November 23 Complainant Pathak was present at Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8 am Terminal 2 and checking mails. In one of the mail, he found written 'blast' in the subject. 

In this mail, it was written that, "This is a final morning to your airport. The big blast will take place on terminal 2 within 48 hours. Give one million dollars in the form of Bitcoin, at the given address." The address was also given by the accused who sent threat mail. 
 
The complainant Pathak informed the MIAL security department, terminal operation department, and all the security departments of the airport about this threat mail. The Sahar police registered an FIR and started an investigation after receiving the complaint.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai airport mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK