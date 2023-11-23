Mumbai airport gets email threat to blow up Terminal 2

The complainant is Visyam Pathak (38), who is an executive in the quality and customer care department of MIAL

On Thursday, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) received a threatening mail in which it was written that "give one million dollars in the form of Bitcoin, otherwise Terminal 2 will be bombed in next 48 hours." In this case, the Sahar police registered the FIR and started an investigation.

The company created feedback.bom@adani.com for the customers for easy communication. Many passengers also take information via email about their flights. Many people also send their complaints to this email ID. This email ID operating by the MIAL staff. This email ID is also available on the website and social media for the passengers.

According to the officials on November 23 Complainant Pathak was present at Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8 am Terminal 2 and checking mails. In one of the mail, he found written 'blast' in the subject.

In this mail, it was written that, "This is a final morning to your airport. The big blast will take place on terminal 2 within 48 hours. Give one million dollars in the form of Bitcoin, at the given address." The address was also given by the accused who sent threat mail.



The complainant Pathak informed the MIAL security department, terminal operation department, and all the security departments of the airport about this threat mail. The Sahar police registered an FIR and started an investigation after receiving the complaint.