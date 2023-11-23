Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri

Cashier says he approached counter to exchange dollars but grabbed a bundle of notes instead

The incident occurred on November 19, after the cashiers were done counting the cash. Representation pic

The police are looking for an unidentified foreigner who entered a DMart store in Andheri East on November 19 and forcibly took cash from the counter. The foreigner approached the cashier with dollar notes for exchange and then proceeded to snatch a bundle of notes amounting to Rs 62,000. However, he was only able to escape with Rs 5,500. The entire incident was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras.

The Andheri police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter based on a complaint by a store cashier Amruta Santosh Kavankar. According to the police, the incident occurred on November 19 when Kavankar was closing up the store and counting cash at the end of the day. As Kavankar’s shift had ended, she handed over the cash to another employee Dhiraj Vishwakrma.

The foreigner approached Vishwakrma, requesting an exchange of dollar notes. Despite Vishwakrma refusing the request, the foreigner insisted on seeing a Rs 500 note, claiming it was a higher denomination. Vishwakrma told him that Rs 500 was indeed a higher amount.

A police officer said, “The foreigner demanded to see a Rs 500 note and opened the cash box, where lakhs of rupees were kept. He then snatched a bundle of notes amounting to Rs 62,000 from the box. As he attempted to flee, Vishwakrma chased him down and managed to retrieve the bundle. However, the foreigner escaped. Upon checking the bundle, it was discovered that R5500 rupees were missing.” Kavankar then informed the Andheri police and an FIR was registered regarding the incident.