Thane: 30-year-old man dies from electrocution at construction site

A 30-year-old man died from electrocution at a construction site in Kalyan

Accordign to the police, a case has been registered against two contractors for negligence.

The victim has been identified as Pintu Bhayyalal Kewat.He was doing painting work at the construction site at Kalyan East when he died from an electric shock on Tuesday morning.

"A probe showed that two contractors had not taken precautionary measures. The worker had also not been provided with any safety gear to avert such mishaps," said Sampat Phadol of Manpada police station in Dombivali.

"Electrical contractor Mohan Naidu and painting contractor Mehboob Abdul Rashid Hussain have been booked for negligence under the Indian Penal Code but no arrests have been made yet," he said.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Maharashtra's Thane district.

According to the police, they suspect her husband's role in the crime.

"The woman was apparently killed with a laundry bat on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday," the police official said.

"The police are looking for her husband," added the police.

"Citing the preliminary investigation, the police said the couple, who lived at Jamghar of Wada taluka, often fought as the man would cast doubts on her character," the police added.

As per the police, a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

"A search is on to trace the husband," said the police official from Wada police station.