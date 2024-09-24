Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a slum in Nallasopara and apprehended five men on September 22, inspector Saurabhi Pawar said

Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly staying in the country illegally, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a slum in Nallasopara and apprehended five men on September 22, inspector Saurabhi Pawar said, reported PTI.

The accused, Arshad Rahamatullah Gazi (52), Ali Mohammad Dinmohammad Mandal (56), Miraj Saheb Mandal (19), Sajad Kadir Mandal (45), and Saheb Panchanan Sardar (45), allegedly did not possess any valid documents for entry into India, she said, reported PTI.

The official said the Bangladeshi nationals had allegedly entered the country by the river route ten years ago and worked as labourers.

The police on Monday registered a case under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950 and investigations are ongoing.

Five Bangladeshi women held for illegal stay in Maharashtra's Thane district

In August, the police in Maharashtra arrested five Bangladeshi women from Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district after they were found living in India without permission and valid documents.

The action was taken by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate, they said.

According to the PTI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Madan Ballal said the police had received a tip-off that some Bangladeshi nationals were residing illegally in Mira Road area, following which raids were conducted at two slums on Saturday.

Five Bangladeshi women were nabbed in the operation. During their questioning, they could not produce any valid documents for their stay in the country, he said.

FIRs have been registered against them at the Mira Road and Naya Nagar police stations under the provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and Foreigners Act, the police said, adding that a probe was on.

Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier in August, five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for allegedly staying illegally in Navi Mumbai, the police said.

Following a tip off, the Navi Mumbai Police's anti-human trafficking cell conducted a raid in a residential building at Koparkhairne on Saturday and apprehended four women and a man.

During the questioning, it came to light that they entered India using forged documents, an officer from Koparkhairne police station said.

The women, who are in the age group of 34 to 45 years, worked as housekeepers, while the man, aged 38, used to do painting work, the officer said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against them under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery as well as under the provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules-1950 and the Foreigners Act-1946, the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)